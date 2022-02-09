Trader Joe's New Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzels Have Shoppers Excited

Peanut butter and chocolate is a combination that many can appreciate. From granola bars to Reese's cups, this salty and sweet blend delivers the perfect mix of delectable and satisfying flavor. But what is one to do if they can't have peanut butter? According to the Cleveland Clinic, peanut butter is one of the most common allergies nationwide, affecting about one in 50 children in the United States. Unfortunately, those with peanut allergies can't partake in these tasty snacks but Trader Joe's is offering a close alternative for all to enjoy.

The popular grocery store chain has released its new Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets, which deliver the same blend of sweet chocolate and salty pretzels, but with a creamy almond butter filling that those with peanut allergies can enjoy. This snack comes on the heels of the fan-favorite Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, which feature California's Central Valley-grown almond butter and crunchy, lightly-salted pretzels.