Trader Joe's New Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzels Have Shoppers Excited
Peanut butter and chocolate is a combination that many can appreciate. From granola bars to Reese's cups, this salty and sweet blend delivers the perfect mix of delectable and satisfying flavor. But what is one to do if they can't have peanut butter? According to the Cleveland Clinic, peanut butter is one of the most common allergies nationwide, affecting about one in 50 children in the United States. Unfortunately, those with peanut allergies can't partake in these tasty snacks but Trader Joe's is offering a close alternative for all to enjoy.
The popular grocery store chain has released its new Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets, which deliver the same blend of sweet chocolate and salty pretzels, but with a creamy almond butter filling that those with peanut allergies can enjoy. This snack comes on the heels of the fan-favorite Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, which feature California's Central Valley-grown almond butter and crunchy, lightly-salted pretzels.
Instagram loves Trader Joe's snacks
Fans of the original version can enjoy this sweet new variety that is filled with creamy almond butter and covered in dark chocolate for extra decadence. Trader Joe's fans are excited to see the store has expanded on its sweet, almond butter-filled pretzels. The popular Instagram account, @traderjoesaficionado, posted a new item alert, writing "Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets! I mean, I had to. All the things I love...a must snack to put out for the Super Bowl!"
Fellow TJs shoppers are equally happy to see these snacks hit the shelves, with the post gathering quite a few heart-eyes and drooling-face emojis. "I will always get anything dark chocolate from TJ's!" shares one user, while another states "Just bought these and the new peanut butter cocoa marshmallows and dark chocolate dipped Bambas!!"
Whether shoppers happen to be sensitive to peanut butter, love dark chocolate, or just like testing out new treats, these Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets are now available at Trader Joe's.