Joey Fatone Dishes On New Schlotzsky's Calzone Partnership And Favorite Foods - Exclusive Interview

Why'd you choose to partner with Schlotzsky's on their new line of calzones?

It just makes sense. You got a calzone, it rhymes with Fatone. Boom. There it is. I think it was a bunch of different combinations. Schlotzsky's, the company itself, I've known for many years. I live in Florida, but they don't have one in Florida. They have so many other ones in Texas, Oklahoma, I believe Atlanta. It's in all these different places, and the cool thing about it is, they came to me. "Hey, we have this calzone we'd love to do. We have three different flavors. We want to do the Italian calzone. We'd love to name it Fatone Calzone for a limited time." I was like, "You know what? That would be awesome." They're like, "Hey, we want to change your name to Joey Calzone." I was like, "Fatone Calzone, Joey Calzone? Done."

And they even gave you a chef coat!

Exactly. I got a chef coat for it. I look professional and stuff, right? It was a combination of enjoying the food, knowing about the company, and knowing that they don't take themselves serious. And that's one thing that I enjoyed about what Schlotzsky's did when they pitched me the idea saying, "We're going to do this whole thing of like world domination of calzones. We want you to do all these different scenes that were from different TV shows and you're going to play it kind of serious." I was like, "Done. I think it's great."

The other thing I said was, "I need to taste a calzone." If it doesn't taste good, then why am I even going to do this? Why am I going to put my name on something that tastes like crap? Let's be real.

When I got there, they made it fresh and I sampled the different ones. They had the barbecue chicken, they had the French onion dip calzone as well, but then they have the Italian, the Fatone calzone. It was great. It's amazing how much is really in there. It's a hearty calzone, I'm not going to lie. It has a bunch of different types of salamis, pepperoni, cheese, and you've got the famous Schlotzsky's bread, which has been around for years.