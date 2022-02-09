Instagram Is Drooling Over Geoffrey Zakarian's Gnocchi

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian has a simple food philosophy: he told Reuters in a 2014 interview that he prefers to use the "best ingredients" and make minor modifications to them instead of using elaborate tools in the kitchen. Basically, he simply lets what he cooks speak for itself, adding that it's impossible to "hide behind simple" because you cannot rely on things like "a lot of sauces and foams" while cooking a stripped-down meal. When the chef was asked about what keeps him going, he said that he throughly enjoys cooking and added, "The kitchen is where I feel most at ease and where I feel most like myself."

Well, whatever Zakarian is doing seems to be working for him. He currently has his fans drooling over a gnocchi dish that he recently prepared for his family. The chef posted a short video clip on Instagram showcasing every aspect of this tantalizing spread, which included far more than just gnocchi.