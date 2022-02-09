The Snarky Way Miller64's New Ad Takes Jabs At Bud Light Next

Bud Light has been hoping that fans will "zero" in on its new zero-carb, low-calorie light beer called Bud Light Next, the brand's attempt to lure in Gen Z consumers who prefer hard seltzer. The brand's 2022 Super Bowl commercial even offers fans the chance to win $10,000 from Bud Light if they upload photos of zeros in the wild using the #SpotAZero hashtag. Another beer brand, however, wants consumers to focus on a bigger number on the Bud Light Next can: 80.

In a playfully antagonistic advertising campaign launched just in time for the Super Bowl, Miller is pointing out that its "OG extra light beer," Miller64, has only 64 calories, as opposed to Bud Light Next's 80 calories (via PR Newswire). The commercial, available on YouTube, taps University of Virginia mathematics professor Dr. Ken Ono to settle a math problem: "Which number is smaller — 80 or 64?" The ad launches into Dr. Ono's credentials for a minute before he exasperatedly answers, "64." Miller has set the scene for an all-out beer brand rivalry, but it didn't stop at just a single snarky ad.