Here's How You Could Win $10,000 From Bud Light

Move over Budweiser frogs and puppies – the Anheuser-Busch brand is looking towards the future now with a spate of new ways to enjoy and engage. One of those ways involves pigskin – or rather piggybacking onto the Super Bowl. We've heard about Guy Fieri joining the Bud Light family to promote its new hard seltzer in a special Super Bowl ad. Perhaps the brand used its frog legs to hop onto the NFT trend as part of the effort to introduce its new beer, Bud Light NEXT.

It's all about the zeros with this 0-carb beer. In keeping with that theme, the brand dropped a Super Bowl ad called "Zero in the Way of Possibility" to coincide with the launch of the product on a national scale, according to a press release. That's zero carbs and zero barriers in this new commercial, where Barbra Streisand croons "Gotta Move." The ad shows what appears to be Gen Z'ers getting outside, out of an apartment, and possibly even out of this world. But in addition to releasing the ad, Bud Light is giving people an opportunity to "add a 'zero' to their bank account."