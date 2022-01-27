Bud Light Hopes To Lure In Gen Z With This Zero-Carb Beer

Beer brands have gone pretty big in the innovation department in recent years. For example, Heineken came out with Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer for those who want to keep their alcohol-free resolutions going but still feel included in social settings, per its website. For those with different tastes, Corona, Coors, and even Bud Light have introduced spiked seltzers to attract non-beer drinkers to their brands, reports Wine Enthusiast.

Bud Light has experimented with some new flavors in the seltzer arena, too, including a Fall Flannel Pack featuring iterations such as toasted marshmallow, pumpkin spice, maple pear, and apple crisp, as well as an Ugly Sweater bundle with sugar plum, cherry cordial, seltzer nog, and cranberry. Though the famous beer brand has dedicated considerable resources to compete in the seltzer market, it's now setting its sights on a beer that aims to attract seltzer drinkers with its unique nutritional profile.