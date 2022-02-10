Eminem's Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, Has Big Super Bowl News

While Eminem might be part of the most anticipated 12-minute performance during Super Bowl LVI, it isn't his only connection to the weekend's festivities. For anyone looking to carbo-load before the game, Mom's Spaghetti will open a pop-up location as part of the weekend's festivities, as reported by People.com. Just make sure to grab some napkins, because no one wants to spill these pasta dishes on their shirt.

The limited-time pop-up restaurant will be open on Wednesday, February 9 through Sunday, February 13 at Uncle Paulie's Deli. In addition, delivery orders are available via Postmates. The limited menu features the traditional Mom's Spaghetti, served with and without meatballs, as well as S'getti Sandwich, which is the Mom's Spaghetti sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast.

The special West Coast edition of the Eminem restaurant is the latest iteration of the dining concept. Before there was a stand-alone location in Detroit, the concept was developed through special pop-up events (per NPR.com). The enthusiasm over the homey spaghetti dishes with a nod to the iconic rap lyric seemed to satisfy a hunger stirring within fans. Whether people slurp those noodles because of the celebrity connection or the comfort food flavor remains to be seen. But, some may argue that eating enough pasta could bring extra energy and keep those knees from being weak.