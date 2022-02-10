How Working At McDonald's Taught TikTok's Robert Lucas How To Make Amazing Cakes -Exclusive

The cakes that TikTok star Robert Lucas makes for his page, @thesweetimpact, are anything if not elaborate. We're talking cakes that closely resemble Michael Jordan's iconic shoes, a strawberry tsunami confection exploding with chocolate, and — in a video that brought in a breathtaking 21.3 million views — a spiral geode design that looks like it was made from something out of a science museum gift shop. So how did Lucas learn his incredible culinary maneuvers?

Would you believe the TikTok legend credits a part-time job at McDonald's for his mad cake design skills? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lucas revealed that not only was he not professionally trained at a culinary school, but that it was his handiwork with those Egg McMuffins in between college classes that gave him the foundation to be the cake master he is today. "I learned about all the proper food temperatures, especially when I worked with a lot of eggs and everything like that," said Lucas, who was recently named to the 2022 #BlackTikTok Trailblazers list. "The kind of frosting I make has to be right — it has to be pasteurized and used properly. All of those skills I learned [and] I still carry with me."