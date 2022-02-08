Viral TikTok Creator Robert Lucas Reveals How He Makes His Elaborate Cakes - Exclusive Interview

How does it feel to be named to the #BlackTikTok Trailblazer 2022 list?

It's amazing to even be recognized for doing this! I haven't even been making cakes very long, so to be recognized is amazing.

How did you end up becoming a TikTok sensation?

I've been making cakes for like two years. I was bored one day and made a cake and I was proud of it. I wanted to start with recording my process because I was proud of myself, and I wanted to show my family the process, and they were like, "You should post a TikTok! People will love it!" And I did! I didn't expect the reaction, but it's all great.

You've made some amazing cakes. Was the first cake you ever shared really great, too?

It was, for a first cake! Everyone always says it's really, really great, although to me, I look at it like, "Oh, that's terrible." It was a unicorn cake. It was a two-tier cake, which people usually wouldn't do for the first cake, and I also used fondant for the first cake and that usually [is difficult.]

When you say "first cake," do you literally mean the first cake you've ever made? Or do you mean your first attempt at a more "elevated" cake?

No. First cake ever. I never made a cake before.

You never made a sheet cake or a Pillsbury cupcake before?

No, honestly ... I looked at cake design before I looked at the actual piece of flavor, so that's what pushed me into it, but baking comes along with that, so I've had to learn that, but design is definitely my favorite part about it.

Without experience, how did you figure out how to make these elaborate cakes?

Watching others, [including other videos and TikToks] — and I learned from others, and I applied it.