This Spicy New Nacho Dip Is Exclusive To Sam's Club

Hot sauce has a near cult following these days, and everyone is loyal to their favorite brand. Big players like Tabasco and Frank's RedHot may seem to dominate the game, but don't overlook Tapatío, a Mexican-style 'salsa picante' that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on the market.

When Jose-Luis Saavedra founded Tapatío in 1971, he made each batch of the hot sauce by hand, and, to this day, the recipe, which was refined hundreds of times, remains a secret (via Los Angeles Times). The hot sauce brand has expanded its reach to include new Tapatío products like Ramen noodles, meat marinades, and even Tapatío-flavored Doritos.

For those who love that burning sensation in their mouths, a new Tapatío product has been released: Tapatío Loaded Nacho Dip. The 24-ounce container states that the dip is made from aged cheddar cheese, salsa, beans, and Tapatío hot sauce and has a spice level of 'medium.'