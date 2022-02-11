60,000 Bees Just Went Missing From A Grocery Store's Headquarters

Grocery chain Giant Food Stores recently announced that there was a break-in at their central headquarters in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The thief (or thieves) didn't steal money or precious company documents, however. Their prize, in lieu of cash, was roughly 60,000 swarming bees.

Now, hold on, you say. Why in the world does a supermarket corporate headquarters house 60,000 bees to begin with? Back in the summer of 2020, Giant Food Stores created a seven-acre "solar field" at their headquarters as part of a movement supporting clean energy and bee and pollinator populations used in agriculture (via Supermarket News). The field, filled with plants native to the Keystone State, would soon attract honey bees and other natural pollinators, alongside beehives constructed by San Francisco-based nonprofit group Planet Bee Foundation.

As green as their endeavor is, it would seem that some would rather appreciate nature a rather different way. Giant reported that sometime between January 28 and January 30, three beehives containing 60,000 honeybees were stolen from the solar field outside the headquarters. But why would anyone want to take bees to begin with?