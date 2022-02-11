Paula Deen Just Revealed Her Favorite Super Bowl Food To Serve
It's nearly Super Bowl time, and as all Super Bowl fans know, the food you serve alongside the game is almost as important as the game itself. Every year is a new opportunity to make even more delicious finger foods, served with aplomb to delight your guests if you're hosting, or your friends if you're going to a party elsewhere. You can perfect an old standby: think nachos or beer cheese dip, or you can go out on a limb and try a new recipe, like corned beef egg rolls or firecracker shrimp. Whatever you choose to make, you know that there's no higher power to look to for a recipe recommendation than the titans of the food world: Rachael Ray, Gordon Ramsay, or, in this case, the indomitable Paula Deen.
In a video interview with Fox News, Paula Deen shared her recipe for BBQ chicken in cornbread cups, but she also squeezed in a bunch of other Super Bowl food recommendations. Most of us don't have the time to make the five or six dishes that Deen mentioned, so if you're strapped for time and just want to make one hit recipe to bring to the party, you can't go wrong with Deen's personal favorite Super Bowl food to serve.
Paula Deen's favorite Super Bowl food is hot wings
Even though Paula Deen shared a recipe for BBQ chicken in cornbread cups in her Fox & Friends interview, she reveals near the end that her favorite Super Bowl food to serve is an all-time classic: hot wings. And who can blame her? Wing lovers the world over will agree with Deen. It's hard to resist the spicy (or sometimes sweet!) messy glory that is the hot wing.
It's also one of the most versatile Super Bowl snacks. Recipes for hot wings abound, so you can peruse the many available recipes online, see what appeals most to your personal chef sensibility, and mix and match ingredients to create your perfect hot wing to bring to the Super Bowl party you've been looking forward to for weeks.
If you want to stick with Deen for a hot wing recipe, you are, of course, in luck: She has her recipe for Bowl Day Wings available on her website. The recipe's difficulty is listed as "easy," and while it has a prep time of four hours, the cooking time is just 25 minutes. In terms of ingredients, of course, you'll need to buy chicken wings, but other than that, you'll mostly be working with ingredients for the sauce. All you need is vegetable oil, honey, brown sugar, garlic powder, and honey BBQ hot wing sauce (or your own favorite wing sauce) and you're off to the races.