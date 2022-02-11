Paula Deen Just Revealed Her Favorite Super Bowl Food To Serve

Even though Paula Deen shared a recipe for BBQ chicken in cornbread cups in her Fox & Friends interview, she reveals near the end that her favorite Super Bowl food to serve is an all-time classic: hot wings. And who can blame her? Wing lovers the world over will agree with Deen. It's hard to resist the spicy (or sometimes sweet!) messy glory that is the hot wing.

It's also one of the most versatile Super Bowl snacks. Recipes for hot wings abound, so you can peruse the many available recipes online, see what appeals most to your personal chef sensibility, and mix and match ingredients to create your perfect hot wing to bring to the Super Bowl party you've been looking forward to for weeks.

If you want to stick with Deen for a hot wing recipe, you are, of course, in luck: She has her recipe for Bowl Day Wings available on her website. The recipe's difficulty is listed as "easy," and while it has a prep time of four hours, the cooking time is just 25 minutes. In terms of ingredients, of course, you'll need to buy chicken wings, but other than that, you'll mostly be working with ingredients for the sauce. All you need is vegetable oil, honey, brown sugar, garlic powder, and honey BBQ hot wing sauce (or your own favorite wing sauce) and you're off to the races.