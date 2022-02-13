Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The Bud Next Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser and Bud Light have a long history of great Super Bowl commercials, from the Budweiser frogs to multiple humorous dog-focused ads, as well as the number of spots featuring the iconic Clydesdale horses. So it's understandable that expectations were high for their new ad that ran tonight during Super Bowl LVI. The spot was titled "Zero in the Way of Possibilities," for the brand's new zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next.

Featuring a series of scenes and vignettes with a wide-ranging cast, the ad purports to encourage mavericks pushing against societal expectations. Set to Barbara Streisand's song, "Gotta Move," the ad encourages individuals to be themselves and to create a brand-new world in the process — which also seems to be Bud Light Next's goal. As Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, told advertising magazine AdWeek, "Ten years in the making, Bud Light Next is a symbol of our continued commitment to innovation. Now, on advertising's biggest stage, we'll pay tribute to those that are pushing boundaries and redefining the world around us every day."

However, the internet seems a bit divided in their response to the commercial. In AdWeek's poll posted on Twitter, the results as of publication show that 13.9% loved it, 28.6% hated it, and the overwhelming majority — 57.6% — replied, "Meh." Verbalized reactions were mixed, too. One person stated, "Bud Next, best commercial so far," but another said, "Bud Next? No thanks."