Gordon Ramsay Divides Instagram With Latest Pineapple Pizza Diss

Naturally, Ramsay's Instagram followers had thoughts about his stance on pineapple pizza. Many disagreed with the chef, such as one apt user who said, "The sweetness of the pineapple is so good with the savory ham." Another suggested that the dish is taken "to the next level" with add-ons like jalapeños and banana peppers. A less sympathetic disagreer made the Ramsay-style comment, "Pineapple on pizza is delicious you idiot sandwich!!"

Of course, other responses aligned with Ramsay's anti-pineapple view. "Nailed it w pineapple pizza #blasphemy," said one like-minded follower. Another commented, "The fact that you disagree with pineapple on pizza makes me respect you even more." Yet another wrote, "Who even invented pineapple pizza in the first place? Why??" We're so glad they asked. Pineapple on pizza dates back to 1962, according to the BBC. That's when the "Hawaiian" pizza was invented by Canadian restaurant owner Sam Panopoulos. It seems like the idea for this pizza was inevitable; Hawaii had been named an American state just three years earlier, and interest in the Islands' culture was growing on the mainland. Plus, canned pineapple was beginning to appear on store shelves. Though we can't read Ramsay's mind (and neither can Alexa — yet), we're pretty confident that his Super Bowl meal did not include this sweet and salty pizza.