Why The Internet Is Judging McDonalds' Kanye West Super Bowl Ad

Over the days leading up to the big football game, McDonald's was frying up hype for its 2022 Super Bowl ad, prompting fans to play a guessing game about which famous faces might appear in the TV spot. Finally, the fast food chain debuted the commercial on YouTube just before the game began, revealing that the surprising celebrity it had managed to recruit for the occasion was none other than Kanye West — now known as Ye.

The ad, titled "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh," consists of several customers pulling up to the McDonald's drive-thru window and suffering from indecision. Much of the internet was unimpressed with the storyline, some of them because they had been hoping for a new menu item. "I waited 24H. For a commercial. Of people saying uhhhh... I thought it was gunna be a new burger," one person commented on the YouTube video. A similar question appeared on McDonalds' Instagram post about the ad: "This what yall been hyping up?" one viewer asked. On Reddit, one commenter expressed disappointment that Ye was featured in the ad for just "four seconds." Here's what some of them would have preferred from the commercial.