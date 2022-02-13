McDonald's Says 'Something's Coming' On Super Bowl Sunday. Here's What Fans Hope It Is

On February 12, McDonald's dropped a tease on Twitter and Facebook "Uhhhhhhhhhhh," the company wrote in the posts, "something's coming." This was accompanied by a picture of a drive-thru with the massive wheels of a truck barely visible behind the glare of headlights. Above the floating "M" on the image hovered the numbers "2.13.22," which you might recognize as the date of this year's Super Bowl. On Twitter, the brand followed its somewhat cryptic uhhhh-nouncement with another stating, "brb setting my alarm for 6:20 pm et tomorrow." That's 10 minutes before the official start time of Super Bowl LVI, according to CBS Sports. From the looks of it, McDonald's plans to unveil a video on YouTube titled "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh."

While that verbal pause seems to stretch miles, that didn't stop social media users from filling supplying ideas to take the place of that elongated "uh." What's interesting is that the two social media platforms offered two very different types of responses to the tease. On Facebook, people gave largely food-related answers. "Food you already have on the menu but you call it something new??" one person suggested on Facebook. "Bring back bagel sandwiches and snack wraps," another person begged. "Miss them so much." A third stated what untold numbers of McDonald's customers might hope is coming: "WORKING SHAKE MACHINES?!" The rest of the comments on Facebook were filled with either menu suggestions or people snarking about McDonald's. Twitter users, on the other hand, seem to foresee something grander.