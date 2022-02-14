Guy Fieri Fans Are Loving Bud Light's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Bud Light has expanded its sights beyond typical beer. According to Bustle, the brand released a new hard soda in flavors like cola, cherry cola, citrus, and orange. These products clock in with 5% ABV, and Bud Light plans to keep these drinks with zero sugar around indefinitely. While hard sodas can get a ton of fans excited, the brand has to compete against a variety of hard seltzers out there and stand out from the crowd. To do so, Bud Light tapped the Mayor of Flavortown for a Super Bowl commercial that got social media talking.

Guy Fieri made a cameo in a Super Bowl ad supporting the product and fans loved the appearance, per YouTube. The commercial features the denizens of the mythical Flavortown bursting out of a refrigerator at a party to bring back Bud Light's hard sodas to their leader, Guy Fieri. Upon receiving the beverages, Fieri then declares the hard sodas as having the loudest flavor, causing the residents of the Flavorverse to celebrate the news. The ad struck a chord with viewers and fans haven't stopped talking about Fieri's appearance.