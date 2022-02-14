Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Football Throwback

Most food lovers know Padma Lakshmi as the host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," but these aren't the only hats Lakshmi wears. She's also the author of several cookbooks, a journalist, philanthropist, doting mother, and former model.

Moreover, Lakshmi is known to be open with interviewers and fans about her personal life and the causes she cares about. Earlier this month, Lakshmi shared an emotional tribute to her grandmother, who recently passed away. And as the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, she's also been transparent about her experience with endometriosis, once telling Drew Barrymore that she thought she'd never have kids due to her surgeries related to the disorder.

Lakshmi is an open book, but despite all of her honesty, she still seems to have a few surprises up her sleeves. Her 1.2 million Instagram followers, for starters, were definitely stunned by the throwback photo she posted to celebrate the Super Bowl.