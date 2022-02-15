Proud Daughter Padma Lakshmi Shares Video About Her Parents' Farm

Padma Lakshmi is a strong champion of herbs and spices. Take her book, The Encyclopedia Of Spices & Herbs, for example — it documents hundreds of spices found in the world. Lakshmi also adds a spiced touch of her own many mainstream recipes: candied pecans with chili powder, margaritas with turmeric, glazed carrots with tarragon, and even apple cake with saffron, cardamom, and cloves.

A recent video Lakshmi shared on Instagram indicates that her affinity for herbs and spices might run in her genes! Lakshmi shared a video created by Los Angeles-based journalist and producer Nathalie Basha, who made a trip to a curry leaf farm in La Puente, Calif. She spoke with the farm's owners about single-origin spices and why it's important to know where the spices we eat come from. The farm that was the subject of the interview — Prasad Curry Leaf — is owned and run by none other than Lakshmi's parents, Anand and his wife Vijaya!

The "Taste The Nation" host proudly shared the video with her fans and wrote: "So proud of my parents...I want them to sell it and move closer to me and Littlehands but this farm is so important to him!"