Twitter's Title Ideas For An Alton Brown Horror Movie Are A Real Scream

Alton Brown is a man with wide-ranging tastes, and we're not just talking about food. A few months ago, he shared a short video clip of himself enjoying some classic Rankin/Bass Christmas animation along with his adorable Boston Terrier, Scabigail. While he may enjoy sweet holiday fare, it seems Brown's quite fond of horror movies, as well, if a recent tweet of his is any indication. (He does not say if Scabigail is also a fan.) The tweet was directed at a certain horror streaming service, telling them, "Dear @Shudder I am going to make you a really tasty food horror movie."

Food horror? Is that even a thing? Apparently so. There are quite a few movies about cannibalism, and several of the comments on Brown's tweet reference one called "Long Pig," a mockumentary about a gourmet serial killer. ScreenRant also reminds us of the whole "killer foods" genre, including such classics as "Poultrygeist," "The Gingerdead Man," and, of course, "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes." Brown did not initially elaborate on which of these sub-genres he was leaning towards, or whether he had something entirely different in mind, so his Twitter fans were eager to supply him with ideas ... food for thought, as it were.