Hostess' New Jumbo Donettes Pack A Punch Of Caffeine

When it comes to donuts and coffee, the biggest chain in the game is likely Dunkin'. They've even brought their coffee flavors to desserts and candy, like iced coffee-flavored jellybeans. But if you want your coffee and donut together in the same bite, the brand you should be turning to may not seem as obvious but will satiate your caffeine-and-sweet cravings. Hostess — known for its iconic Twinkies and HoHos — is rolling out coffee-inspired Jumbo Donettes in convenience stores across the country.

The best part? These Jumbo Donettes from Hostess aren't just coffee flavored; they actually pack a good amount of caffeine in each donut. According to the press release sent to Mashed, each donut has about 50-70 milligrams of caffeine. While the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary, Medical News Today says that eight ounces of brewed coffee have around 95 milligrams of caffeine. If you're looking to shake up your coffee routine, you can try a couple of these donuts instead, and there are two flavors to choose from.