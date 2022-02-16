Hostess' New Jumbo Donettes Pack A Punch Of Caffeine
When it comes to donuts and coffee, the biggest chain in the game is likely Dunkin'. They've even brought their coffee flavors to desserts and candy, like iced coffee-flavored jellybeans. But if you want your coffee and donut together in the same bite, the brand you should be turning to may not seem as obvious but will satiate your caffeine-and-sweet cravings. Hostess — known for its iconic Twinkies and HoHos — is rolling out coffee-inspired Jumbo Donettes in convenience stores across the country.
The best part? These Jumbo Donettes from Hostess aren't just coffee flavored; they actually pack a good amount of caffeine in each donut. According to the press release sent to Mashed, each donut has about 50-70 milligrams of caffeine. While the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary, Medical News Today says that eight ounces of brewed coffee have around 95 milligrams of caffeine. If you're looking to shake up your coffee routine, you can try a couple of these donuts instead, and there are two flavors to choose from.
What flavors are the new Jumbo Donettes?
Hostess has a whole list of snacks that we've ranked, and with so many flavors and snack varieties, it shouldn't be surprising that Jumbo Donettes also come in multiple flavors. According to the company's press release, the Jumbo Donettes will be available in Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato, and the caffeine in the snacks comes from coffee bean extra. Both of the donuts will have a light glaze. For people who enjoy the sweetness in a Starbucks caramel macchiato or McDonald's mocha frappe, these donuts should also hit the spot.
You might be familiar with the original donettes, and these Jumbo Donettes are three times the size of the classic product. But instead of grabbing a whole pack of them, Hostess' press release explains that these donuts are sold in single 2.5-ounce packs. Even if you're not a coffee drinker, Hostess has good news for donut fans. The company is bringing back Strawberry Cheesecake and Caramel Chocolate Donettes and releasing a new limited-time flavor.