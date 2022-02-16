This Brand Just Put Duff Goldman's Face On A Cereal Box

You may know him as Duff Goldman or you may know him as the Ace of Cakes (RIP!). However you know him, the Food Network star is famous for being the master pastry chef behind Charm City Cakes, which he started in Baltimore in 2002. Currently, he's the host of the adorable "Kids Baking Championship," where he judges the culinary creations of talented kid bakers from across the country. Along with his numerous successes in the world of restaurants and food television, Duff can now add another achievement to his resume: He's become the face of a very popular cereal brand.

Duff has long been a cereal fan. Not only did he tell Foodsided that he loved Special K growing up, but in 2018, he created an exclusive full-course menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts (which included Corn Flakes Mac n' Cheese!) at Kellogg's Café in New York City (via PR Newswire). However, it isn't Kellogg that has recruited the celebrity pastry chef for its boxes. Instead, Post has put Duff on the cover of one of its most beloved cereals: Grape-Nuts.