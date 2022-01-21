Fans Are Swooning Over Another Adorable Duff Goldman Baby Photo
"Kids Baking Championship" host Duff Goldman might be known for his elaborate cake creations and TV gigs, but lately his biggest job is being a father to his almost one-year-old baby girl, Josephine. From introducing her to new foods to the unique and creative DIY Christmas gift he built her, the celebrity chef has proudly shared many experiences with his followers on social media.
Goldman has posted yet another photo to Instagram that's melting the internet into a pile of mush. The Charm City Cakes owner shared a photo of himself snuggling baby Josephine in a blanket on a beach. As if the snapshot of the father and daughter isn't oozing with enough cuteness, a closer look reveals that little Josephine appears to be giving her daddy a baby kiss by way of eating his nose. Goldman looks completely smitten while staring at his daughter's face and writes a simple caption that touches the heart, "Oh my god I love this baby."
Fans love seeing Goldman in dad mode
From Goldman's social media engagement, it's clear fans are loving his parenting posts. The daddy and daughter snuggling by the ocean Instagram post is no exception, having racked up 27,200 likes from his followers with many flooding the comment section to gush over the cuteness overload.
While heart emojis are plentiful, some users specifically complimented the "Ace of Cakes" star for being such an affectionate and involved father. "I sure do love to see you as a dad" wrote one fan as another jested, "She sure did soften you up." Fans can't stop themselves from commenting and we can't blame them. "She is a lucky little girl to have such a loving father. I think she adores you Duff." One follower responded to Duff's caption, writing "And from the looks of it, this baby loves you!" and another sweet reaction, "She will always be her daddy's girl."
Some seasoned parents chimed in, relating to Goldman's feelings about his baby girl. One wrote, "You don't realize how deeply you can love, until you have a child!" Another commented "My husband always had our daughters suck on his nose too. Enjoy every moment with your precious little one!"