Fans Are Swooning Over Another Adorable Duff Goldman Baby Photo

From Goldman's social media engagement, it's clear fans are loving his parenting posts. The daddy and daughter snuggling by the ocean Instagram post is no exception, having racked up 27,200 likes from his followers with many flooding the comment section to gush over the cuteness overload.

While heart emojis are plentiful, some users specifically complimented the "Ace of Cakes" star for being such an affectionate and involved father. "I sure do love to see you as a dad" wrote one fan as another jested, "She sure did soften you up." Fans can't stop themselves from commenting and we can't blame them. "She is a lucky little girl to have such a loving father. I think she adores you Duff." One follower responded to Duff's caption, writing "And from the looks of it, this baby loves you!" and another sweet reaction, "She will always be her daddy's girl."

Some seasoned parents chimed in, relating to Goldman's feelings about his baby girl. One wrote, "You don't realize how deeply you can love, until you have a child!" Another commented "My husband always had our daughters suck on his nose too. Enjoy every moment with your precious little one!"