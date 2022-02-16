Why You Might Not See Rice Krispies On Shelves For A While

Enjoying your first bowl of Rice Krispies may be a core memory for the majority of people alive today. The cereal has been on the shelves since 1928 and has mesmerized kids and adults alike with the signature "Snap, Crackle, Pop," you hear when you add milk to the crispy morsels. According to Statista, in 2020, 15 million Americans reported that in the past 7 days, they had consumed between one and four portions of Kellogg's Rice Krispies.

Since this cereal is so popular and nostalgic, the shortages that started in 2021 caused frustration from customers. "Yesterday I went to three grocery stores in search of @ricekrispies. Empty sh(elves). @KelloggsUS I really think someone needs to check on Snap, Crackle and Pop," @kristileskinen tweeted. Rice Krispies has been very busy on Twitter replying to customers like Kristi who are frustrated by the shortage. This particular tweet is from December of 2021, but Rice Krispies is responding with the same messaging in 2022, telling customers that they are experiencing "supply constraints in manufacturing" and are unsure when the cereal will be properly restocked.