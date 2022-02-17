How Chef Kevin Bludso Is Helping Young African American BBQ Cooks Get Into The Game - Exclusive

Just as blues, jazz, and, by extension, rock and roll are uniquely American cultural phenomena, it's hard to argue that barbecue is not the most uniquely American style of cooking. Granted, Live Science tells us that the term comes from "barbacoa," a word used by a Caribbean tribe called the Taino, and flavors and traditions from cultures spread as far and wide as the Caribbean to West Africa to Spain to many natives living in what would become the United States influenced barbecue cooking. But what's more American than a confluence of cultural influences leading to something entirely new?

In the early years of post-Revolutionary American history, cooking meats and other foods over smoky, smoldering coals was usually the purview of enslaved people, and according to Smithsonian Magazine, barbecue would remain a largely Black and southern cooking tradition even well after the Civil War. That's why it's a bitter irony that today, it's often hard for the rightful inheritors of this tradition — namely African American chefs — to stake a proper claim in the world of professional BBQ cooking.

Now, people are on a mission to change that. Pitmaster Kevin Bludso is one of those people. To do so, he has teamed up with some of the leading members of the black BBQ community — including Dr. Howard Conyers, a pitmaster and educator on the history of southern barbecue — as well as a company anyone who does any BBQ cooking has probably heard of: Kingsford.