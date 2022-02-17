This Is The Hardest Challenge On Fast Foodies - Exclusive

Enter "FBoy Island" host Nikki Glaser, who opened up Season 2 of "Fast Foodies" (that debuted in late January) with the hardest copycat challenge that both Sutherland and Ford said they've ever confronted. Guest star Glaser walked onto the "Fast Foodies" set hungry for some of McDonald's famous Chicken McNuggets. "It's something that is a treat, that reminds me of my childhood, and it just harkens back to a simpler time when I was happier and not motivated by fame and money," Glaser quipped on the show. "It's like a box of chocolates," she continued, "because you really don't know what the f*** is in these things." The stand-up comedian didn't want just any mystery ingredient copycat nuggets either. She wanted them vegan.

Sutherland, Ford, and Kish may have put their game faces on to please Glaser, but they were not, exactly, giddy. "The first episode of this season, those vegan nuggets were probably the most difficult thing we've had to do," Sutherland revealed to Mashed in a recent interview. "I don't think any of us really dabble that much into fake meats ... I never want to make a vegan nugget again!"

You can catch Nikki Glaser's full "Fast Foodies" episode now. Season 2 is currently on truTV with new episodes on Thursday nights.