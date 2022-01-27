Jeremy Ford And Justin Sutherland Replicate Favorite Orders On Fast Foodies Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

Jeremy, what's something we might not know about Justin? Justin, what's something we might not know about Jeremy?

Jeremy Ford: Well, Justin definitely doesn't like mayo, but I think everyone already knew that. He's probably one of the worst scooter drivers on the planet. During filming, we rented scooters daily almost and I think he almost died at least three times.

Justin Sutherland: Oh man. That's what I was going to say the same about Jeremy, [that] was literally what I was going to say. We had a lot of times scooting around L.A. while filming and we formed our own scooter gang. It was usually late at night after ... many cocktails, so there were a lot of scooter crashes.

Give us a behind the scenes peak at what was going on after shooting. What were you all doing? What were these late night noodle nights –

Yeah, our shoot days are really long. It's anywhere from 12 to 14 hours. They're [in] early, out late. Although exhausted, we're hungry, a couple drinks deep and [there's] still a lot of adrenaline pumping. So Jeremy and I would always go out and get dinner somewhere and then I'd end up just renting scooters, riding around Skid Row, having a great time.

What are each other's greatest strengths as a chef?

Justin: I think Jeremy has an incredible flavor palette. Some of the ways he thinks about food and reinterprets it with his very broad and unique flavor style. I don't think there's one genre of food that he pulls from. He pulls from everywhere and he has this amazing encyclopedia of flavors in that brain of his.

Jeremy: Everything has to be small and round, you know that.

Justin: And he can make the smallest, roundest food you've ever seen.

Jeremy: I think Justin's is ... "bold and delicious." I think meat and pork in general, he owns that world, obviously because his restaurant's called The Handsome Hog, so yeah ... I think Season 2, we see the best of Justin's creativity because he let the dogs out of the cage on that one.

We have one question for you both about your lovely co-host, Kristen, who didn't get on the interview. What was her best dish this season?

Justin: Dessert.

Jeremy: Yeah.

Justin: She pulled out all the stops and made this incredible, incredible dessert that I think we all still think about ... You'll see an incredible dessert out of Kris that will pretty mind blowing.

Jeremy: Yeah. And then what was that little like campfire thing that she did? Little thing that was a stove with the s'more?

Justin: Yeah. It was rad.

Jeremy: That was pretty rad.