The Easiest Fast Food Burger To Replicate, According To Fast Foodies' Jeremy Ford - Exclusive

Here's some "Fast Foodies" wisdom straight from co-host Jeremy Ford's mouth. If you're going to try to replicate your favorite fast food order at home, start with the humble hamburger. As it turns out, replicating a fast food burger doesn't require any extraordinary genius; it's mostly about attention to detail. "The high caramelization seer" and "the melting of the cheese" are important, Ford exclusively tipped off in an exclusive Mashed interview. But, as Ford reflected, "I feel like a burger, man — with the certain thickness of the onions and the tomatoes — and once you nail all that stuff, I feel like those [challenges] are the easier ones."

Trust us when we say Ford knows what he's talking about. This season on "Fast Foodies," he and co-stars Kristen Kish and Justin Sutherland took on and vanquished four different giants in the fast food burger game: Burger King's iconic Whopper, as well as Wendy's Baconator, a hybrid McDoubleDare (that's a McDouble surrounded by a McChicken), and White Castle's Double Cheeseburger. So, which chain's offering is the easiest to copycat in your own home kitchen? You're in luck if you're a fan of Mickey D's, said Ford.