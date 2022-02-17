Nestlé Is Releasing A Sweet New Line Of Smoothie Pouches

Smoothies are a tasty, efficient, and popular way for people to meet nutritional needs. In the United States, the smoothie market was valued at more than $12 billion in 2019, according to Market Data Forecast. Both bottled smoothie brands, like Naked Juice, and chains, such as Jamba, are responsible for a large part of the consumption of these cool, refreshing beverages. Others may feel that homemade smoothies are better than pre-made ones.

If you're not an early riser, however — or if you just like the idea of a portable smoothie that you don't have to wait in line for and needs no refrigeration — Nestlé might just have the right alternative for you. The food manufacturer's Outshine brand, which you may recognize for its frozen fruit bars, is dropping store-bought fruit and yogurt smoothies this month, according to a recent press release. Outshine promises that both kids and adults will like these shelf-stable smoothies, which come in pouches that can be tossed into a bag or backpack. They'll be offered in four varieties, including blueberry pear, peach strawberry, pear vanilla, and strawberry coconut.