Wolfgang Puck's Omelette Tutorial Is Instagram-Approved

If you think Wolfgang Puck was born making amazing omelets — or that it's a natural talent — you're wrong. He begins his Instagram video by explaining that he was just 17-years-old when he first made an omelet for the renowned French chef Raymond Thuilier, who actually threw it in the trash can. Luckily, his technique has since improved.

The celebrity chef walks viewers through his omelet-making process, starting with a squirt of oil and a dash of butter, which he calls "the French way." He then pours in the eggs and chives and whisks them around the pan with a fork. He slices through the final product, noting that the center is nice and soft, "as an omelet should be."

Fans, 115 so far, took to the comment section expressing delight and adoration for the chef and his creation, with one admitting "I mastered the perfect scrambled eggs because of you now I will master the omelet."

Interestingly, being skilled in creating a classic omelet recipe is more important than you might think. It's also a must if you want to work for Puck, as he shares "I tell people when they come to my restaurant and want to be a cook, I say, 'Make me an omelet, and I will see what kind of a cook you are,'" he explained in a video for WIRED. "A lot of young chefs know how to make a fancy plate, maybe, but they don't know the simple things like making an omelet."