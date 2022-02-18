The Real Reason Burger King's Menu Is Getting Smaller

Dropping by your favorite fast-food spot only to be paralyzed by the choices that are on offer happens to all of us — so often that its spawned both a meme and a Super Bowl ad (we're looking at you, McDonalds!). And while the "Can I get uuuuuuuhhhhhh..." moment is good for a few laughs, it doesn't make for a great customer experience all around.

With that said, Burger King has started simplifying its menus to improve efficiency, with an eye toward making it simpler and easier to run a restaurant, per Restaurant Business. Some of the discontinued items, per the outlet, include kids-sized drink cups and ice cream sundaes.

When Burger King decided to cut items like sundaes from its menu, the disappearance went virtually unnoticed — yet sales rose 1.8%. And Tom Curtis, president of Burger King's North America Operations, said to Restaurant Business that Burger King's "operators celebrated like it was homecoming."