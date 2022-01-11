Burger King Is Testing A New Line Of Whopper Sandwiches. Here's Where To Try One

Burger King's beloved Whopper sandwich is getting a makeover. According to Chew Boom, three "Whopper Melt" options are currently being tested at select locations of the burger chain.

Hungry patrons can choose from the standard Whopper Melt, which includes two Whopper Jr. patties (which adds up to one-quarter pound of beef), American cheese, Stacker Sauce, and caramelized onions between two pieces of circular toast. Or, opt for the Spicy Whopper Melt, which appropriately features jalapenos and a spicy sauce (instead of Stacker Sauce), along with the same cheese and onions as the standard melt. The Bacon Whopper Melt is also aptly named, as it includes slices of crispy bacon.

The sandwiches range in calorie content from 571 to 609 calories, per Burger King. Around 95 mg of cholesterol per sandwich can be expected, as well, says Fast Food Nutrition. If Burger King's answer to the patty melt is already making your mouth water, keep in mind that you can't order these Whoppers just anywhere.