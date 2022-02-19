Dunkin's New Irish Creme Flavor Has Arrived To Poor Reviews
One of the best things about ordering a drink from Dunkin' is that you can completely customize it to your liking, whether you're someone who prefers a sugary sweet iced coffee or someone who is dairy-free and chooses to order a latte with almond milk. According to Dunkin', there are more than 10,000 ways to personalize your beverage on their app, from the cream to the sugar to the flavor. Speaking of the latter, many fans of the chain are obsessed with Dunkin's flavor swirls, which you can add into hot or iced coffee.
Spoon University reports that Dunkin' typically has 10 to 13 flavors on its menu at any given point. That includes classics like caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut — along with seasonal selects. And now, just in time for March and the St. Patrick's Day holiday, the coffee giant is about to bring back its popular Irish Créme flavor swirl. Some people (aka Dunkin' employees) have already gotten a taste of the new flavor and, unfortunately, many aren't too thrilled about it. Here are their honest reviews taken from a recent Reddit thread.
People don't love the flavor ... or the color
Irish crème sounds like it would be the equivalent of an actual Irish coffee with a shot of Bailey's cream, except without the alcohol. But in a recent Reddit thread, Dunkin' employees say it's not as good as you might think. "I think it kinda tastes like nothing," one person said, while another claimed, "I smelled it when it came in, and that's a hard no for me." Another person hilariously called it "Shrek's bath water." Dunkin's Irish crème flavor swirl has been around for a few years, and while it's received positive reviews from some customers in the past, many say it's very sweet. One Redditor in a past post said it's "overwhelmingly" sweet, adding it's not their favorite flavor at all.
It's important to note that, unlike Dunkin's flavor shots, all of its flavor swirls (except for mocha) contain dairy and add about 150-160 calories per beverage, as the brand explained in a blog post. However, the flavor swirls are said to be free of any artificial sweeteners or dyes, so that's one positive.