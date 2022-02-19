Dunkin's New Irish Creme Flavor Has Arrived To Poor Reviews

One of the best things about ordering a drink from Dunkin' is that you can completely customize it to your liking, whether you're someone who prefers a sugary sweet iced coffee or someone who is dairy-free and chooses to order a latte with almond milk. According to Dunkin', there are more than 10,000 ways to personalize your beverage on their app, from the cream to the sugar to the flavor. Speaking of the latter, many fans of the chain are obsessed with Dunkin's flavor swirls, which you can add into hot or iced coffee.

Spoon University reports that Dunkin' typically has 10 to 13 flavors on its menu at any given point. That includes classics like caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut — along with seasonal selects. And now, just in time for March and the St. Patrick's Day holiday, the coffee giant is about to bring back its popular Irish Créme flavor swirl. Some people (aka Dunkin' employees) have already gotten a taste of the new flavor and, unfortunately, many aren't too thrilled about it. Here are their honest reviews taken from a recent Reddit thread.