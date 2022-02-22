Krispy Kreme Just Announced An Epic Collab With Twix
Krispy Kreme may be most revered for its classic glazed donuts, which have been the chain's legacy ever since it first opened in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. The OG donuts are best eaten warm and they have a flaky, sugary glaze that gives way to a fluffy dough center. However, the obsession with Krispy Kreme glazed donuts doesn't take away from the rest of the donut shop's offerings. Along with evergreen classics like chocolate glazed, strawberry iced with sprinkles, and powdered sugar, the fast food donut spot frequently releases seasonal or limited-edition donuts.
There are the holiday favorites, like the heart-shaped Valentine's Day donuts filled with strawberries and cream and a pecan pie donut for Thanksgiving. There are also unique, get-em-while-you-can flavors, including the indulgent Oreo donuts that dropped last summer (via Good Morning America). On that note, Krispy Kreme has announced a new collab that will have all chocolate lovers rejoicing: Twix Krispy Kreme donuts.
Here's what you need to know about the sought-after treats, including how to get your hands on a dozen for yourself.
There are three Twix-themed Krispy Kreme donuts
Starting February 21, you can get the Twix donuts at Krispy Kreme locations across the country. There are three new flavors to choose from, each one more indulgent than the next (via Business Wire). First up is the Caramel Cookie Crunch-filled donut that's sprinkled with Twix bar pieces. It features a chocolate glaze, a salted caramel filling, and a dulce de leche drizzle for added flair. Next is the Mini Caramel Cookie donut, which is similar to its larger counterpart but sans filling. And last, but certainly not least, is the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar donut. It's a long oval glazed donut topped with chocolate icing, Twix bar pieces, and dulce de leche. But what sets this bad boy apart is its filling, which is stuffed not only with chocolate cream but also with an entire Twix bar.
If you want to try these specialty donuts, they are available at your local Krispy Kreme. According to a Facebook post from the brand, the Twix donuts will only be available for two weeks, until March 6, or while supplies last. You can also order them online to be picked up or delivered right to your house from Krispy Kreme's website.