Krispy Kreme Just Announced An Epic Collab With Twix

Krispy Kreme may be most revered for its classic glazed donuts, which have been the chain's legacy ever since it first opened in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. The OG donuts are best eaten warm and they have a flaky, sugary glaze that gives way to a fluffy dough center. However, the obsession with Krispy Kreme glazed donuts doesn't take away from the rest of the donut shop's offerings. Along with evergreen classics like chocolate glazed, strawberry iced with sprinkles, and powdered sugar, the fast food donut spot frequently releases seasonal or limited-edition donuts.

There are the holiday favorites, like the heart-shaped Valentine's Day donuts filled with strawberries and cream and a pecan pie donut for Thanksgiving. There are also unique, get-em-while-you-can flavors, including the indulgent Oreo donuts that dropped last summer (via Good Morning America). On that note, Krispy Kreme has announced a new collab that will have all chocolate lovers rejoicing: Twix Krispy Kreme donuts.

Here's what you need to know about the sought-after treats, including how to get your hands on a dozen for yourself.