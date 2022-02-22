Aldi Fans Are Cracking Up At These Recently Stocked Christmas Candles

It would seem that Aldi wasn't just trying to stir up some early Christmas-in-July hype by surprising customers with Christmas sales, but it instead seems that this was a very late shipment of holiday candles that the store was supposed to have received before the winter holiday. Aldi's customers on Instagram understood that this was part of the current supply chain problem but were nonetheless surprised and somewhat confused to see these Christmas and holiday candles back on the shelf.

"I didn't even think about supply chain issues," said one commentator. "I just thought 'why are they still putting out Christmas candles???!' " Another commenter wrote, "I think this is ridiculous. Candles lose scent over time. I'm not buying Christmas candles now."

It would seem, judging by other Instagram comments, that certain Aldi stores still have supply chain issues, with one commenting that their store doesn't have string cheese but can stock up candles, while another claimed their store still had Thanksgiving greeting cards. Some customers were just happy to have their favorite Christmas scents back, with one claiming, "I love a good Christmas tree scent year-round."

This isn't the first time Aldi has found itself struggling to deal with late items or ones out of stock. As grocery chains both large and small struggle to receive goods, it's unclear what else will wind up at Aldi at a later time — perhaps Valentine's Day cards for July 4?