Why The LeBron James Family Foundation Is Opening A Restaurant

Eastern Ohio will soon be getting a new taco hotspot, courtesy of an unexpected source: basketball legend and Akron native LeBron James. In a press release, the Lebron James Family Foundation and Old El Paso announced the limited opening of The Taco Shop by Old El Paso, a full-service Mexican restaurant with charitable aims. The Akron-based restaurant, which will open to the public formally in 2023, will serve Mexican classics like burritos, quesadillas, churros, and — of course — tacos, including James' favorite, a chili-lime grilled skirt steak taco.

"Opening our own restaurant is a whole new territory for my foundation that I'm really excited about," James said in a statement of The Taco Shop's initial opening to a select group of families. "It's incredible to now have a space where families can come together and share a meal while students and families also have the opportunity to gain important job training."

The backbone of the restaurant is the Lebron James Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to "creating generation change for kids and families through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives." The foundation's I PROMISE program, which began in 2018, aims to provide Ohio-based students and families with resources needed for success in school and life. The program has since launched the I PROMISE school, an Akron public school, and the I PROMISE Village, which provides transitional housing and resources for families in need.