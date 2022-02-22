Alex Guarnaschelli's Relationship Update Is Heartbreaking

Sadly, some good things must come to an end. Such is the case for celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli – you may know her from Food Network's "The Kitchen" — and Michael Castellon, who have broken off their almost two-year engagement. Castellon confirmed the split to Closer Weekly, telling the publication he is "wishing her nothing but the best."

The pair met when Guarnaschelli was enjoying a night out with a friend at the restaurant where Castellon was the chef. Guarnaschelli raved about her steak to her friend who knew Castellon and introduced her. "I went in to meet him and tell him the steak was delicious and that was it," Guarnaschelli said of the encounter. After the duo adorably got engaged on the side of the road on the way home from the grocery store in June 2020, Guarnaschelli said they were taking their time planning their wedding, which they wanted to be a large, elaborate party (via People).