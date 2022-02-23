Dunkin' Fans Are Divided Over Its Salted Caramel Announcement

February is in its final days, meaning that much of the nation is getting ready to bid farewell to winter and give a hearty hello to the warmer days of spring. As such, a number of restaurant chains are also switching up their menu to honor the upcoming season change, including Dunkin'.

Per Chew Boom, the coffee shop's spring lineup includes a number of new beverages and food items, like chocolate croissants and a St. Patrick's Day-themed Shamrock Macchiato, as well as an entire line of salted caramel-flavored drinks. However, instead of waiting until the first day of spring on March 20, Dunkin' opted to get the party started early by offering its new goodies today, and took to Instagram this morning to announce these new arrivals in a post that featured a familiar internet star.

"Guys, SALTED Caramel is here and it's kinda a big deal. So, we got Saltbae to do the ceremonial first pinch. AS. ONE. DOES," the chain captioned a photo of Turkish chef-turned-meme Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as Salt Bae, doing his iconic salting technique to one of Dunkin's new salted caramel-flavored products.

The restaurateur's feature may seem appropriate, considering Dunkin's newest sweet-and-salty flavor offering. However, not everybody is on board with Salt Bae's cameo.