Why Some Reddit Users Expect Dunkin's Spring 2022 Menu To Be 'Boring'

Multiple people on Reddit seem disappointed with a perceived lack of creativity. Drinks-wise, it indicates that fans can expect a Shamrock Macchiato along with both a Salted Caramel Latte and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew. These are certainly a departure from the Blueberry Iced Matcha Lattes and Blueberry Pomegranate Refreshers that came out last spring (via Taste of Home).

If comments like "dunkin on a roll lately... with being boring af" and "wow what a boring month that is going to be" are any indication, fans aren't too thrilled by the menu. Some seemed to think the listed drinks lack imagination. One person complained, "Right. Salted caramel? Seriously? We already have caramel. Could've been something fun and creative." A Reddit user who was interested in the Shamrock Macchiato mistakenly thought the green color meant pistachio flavoring. But as another user pointed out, "It's just green-colored Irish creme. You know, for St. Patrick's day." Even a commenter who likes Irish creme was less-than-enthused about the purported offerings: "I like the Irish creme but yeah it's a boring line up."

Of course, not everyone was disappointed by the offerings. Some were caramel lovers and hazelnut haters. Some of the food options got folks excited as well. The Chocolate Croissant and Roasted Tomato Toasts (available with the option of hummus or avocados) are what fans are looking most forward to in the upcoming months.