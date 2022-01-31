Why Some Reddit Users Expect Dunkin's Spring 2022 Menu To Be 'Boring'
It's been a rocky few months for some Dunkin' fans. In 2021 Business Insider India found that labor costs and transportation issues had caused an 8% jump in Dunkin's prices – much to the disappointment of Reddit users who found that their Dunkin' lattes seemed to cost about as much as a Starbucks drink. Then came Dunkin's winter menu. Although it had the likes of White Mocha Hot Chocolate, Pancake Minis, and the iconic Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Lattes, it was missing certain crowd favorites like the Gingerbread Latte (via Reddit). Not to mention that 2022 brought the news that Dunkin' said goodbye to its 2 for $2 deals on egg and cheese wraps (via Reddit).
Now an apparent leak of the chain's spring 2022 menu on Reddit isn't giving some of Dunkin's fans much hope for the future. Not only does the post indicate that the limited-edition Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte is going to go off-menu, but fans are also disappointed by what looks like the intention to permanently remove the Hazelnut Swirl flavor. Meanwhile, a number of Redditors don't find the new items featured in the post to be exciting additions.
Some fans think Dunkin's alleged spring offerings lack originality
Multiple people on Reddit seem disappointed with a perceived lack of creativity. Drinks-wise, it indicates that fans can expect a Shamrock Macchiato along with both a Salted Caramel Latte and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew. These are certainly a departure from the Blueberry Iced Matcha Lattes and Blueberry Pomegranate Refreshers that came out last spring (via Taste of Home).
If comments like "dunkin on a roll lately... with being boring af" and "wow what a boring month that is going to be" are any indication, fans aren't too thrilled by the menu. Some seemed to think the listed drinks lack imagination. One person complained, "Right. Salted caramel? Seriously? We already have caramel. Could've been something fun and creative." A Reddit user who was interested in the Shamrock Macchiato mistakenly thought the green color meant pistachio flavoring. But as another user pointed out, "It's just green-colored Irish creme. You know, for St. Patrick's day." Even a commenter who likes Irish creme was less-than-enthused about the purported offerings: "I like the Irish creme but yeah it's a boring line up."
Of course, not everyone was disappointed by the offerings. Some were caramel lovers and hazelnut haters. Some of the food options got folks excited as well. The Chocolate Croissant and Roasted Tomato Toasts (available with the option of hummus or avocados) are what fans are looking most forward to in the upcoming months.