Ben & Jerry's Unique New Flavor Is A Cookie Lover's Dream

Every ice cream lover knows the joy that is opening a fresh pint of Ben & Jerry's. The Boston-based frozen dessert brand has been serving up scoops of creamy goodness since 1978. It's best known for its rotating menu of unique flavors, which includes everything from the classics — like Chunky Monkey and Tonight Dough — to its "core" pints, which feature a center of cookie dough, brownie batter, or cookie butter. There's also frozen yogurt, non-dairy ice cream, and even flavors for pups (known as Doggie Desserts). You can take a quiz to determine exactly which Ben & Jerry's flavor best describes you, or you can browse the brand's most popular flavors of the past year, which include Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (via PR Newswire).

If you want to try something new the next time you're craving ice cream, you're in luck. Ben & Jerry's just announced in a press release that there's a new flavor coming to the frozen aisle in early 2022: Chewy Gooey Cookie. Here's what you need to know about the new flavor, including where (and when) you can snag it for yourself.