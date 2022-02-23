Ben & Jerry's Unique New Flavor Is A Cookie Lover's Dream
Every ice cream lover knows the joy that is opening a fresh pint of Ben & Jerry's. The Boston-based frozen dessert brand has been serving up scoops of creamy goodness since 1978. It's best known for its rotating menu of unique flavors, which includes everything from the classics — like Chunky Monkey and Tonight Dough — to its "core" pints, which feature a center of cookie dough, brownie batter, or cookie butter. There's also frozen yogurt, non-dairy ice cream, and even flavors for pups (known as Doggie Desserts). You can take a quiz to determine exactly which Ben & Jerry's flavor best describes you, or you can browse the brand's most popular flavors of the past year, which include Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (via PR Newswire).
If you want to try something new the next time you're craving ice cream, you're in luck. Ben & Jerry's just announced in a press release that there's a new flavor coming to the frozen aisle in early 2022: Chewy Gooey Cookie. Here's what you need to know about the new flavor, including where (and when) you can snag it for yourself.
Chewy Gooey Cookie will be available nationwide
For anyone who loves the popular Samoa Girl Scout cookies, the new Ben & Jerry's flavor might be your dessert dream come true. According to the press release, Chewy Gooey Cookie starts with a milk chocolate and coconut ice cream base. Once you dig in, you'll find crumbled shortbread cookies, fudge flakes for some crunch, and gooey caramel swirls. "This flavor is loaded. Period," one of the developers of the flavor, Craig Koskiniemi, described. The new flavor will be released in grocery stores across the United States during the first three months of 2022 and will cost $4.99 to $5.49 per pint.
Some devoted ice cream eaters have already tried out Chewy Gooey Cookie for themselves. The overall verdict? "It's good but not great," the blogger at The Impulsive Buy explains. "There's a ton of potential in this pint, but it's lacking the pizazz." That said, they're a big fan of the mix-ins — but wish there were more! — and an even bigger fan of the coconut ice cream. "It's sweet and creamy with pieces of shredded coconut that add little pockets of chewiness to the predominately smooth landscape."