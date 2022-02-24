Duff Goldman Gets Caught Stealing Daughter's Fruit In Hilarious Pic

The Charm City Cakes founder has posted a theft to Instagram. The crime was captured in a picture of himself and his daughter, sitting side-by-side in a kitchen, with a meal placed only in front of her. The dish appears to have sliced strawberries and bananas and, of course, there's a most excellent blue sippy cup sure to make her the envy of any toddler. Josephine is looking at her father with her fingers to her lips and he also has his fingers to his lips, giving her a guilty side-eye. "I think Josephine knows I just stole a piece of her banana," Goldman captioned the post.

Laughter reigned in the comments with plenty of crying laughing emojis alongside the heart eyes and red heart emojis. "At least it wasn't a Cheerio. Then the gloves come off," joked one Instagrammer while another applauded Goldman's parenting, writing, "Your are an amazing hands on Daddy." A third user took Josephine's side in this battle of the bananas, commenting, "Lol she is so smart! Take care of your food Josephine lol #cutebaby."

While there are many things we don't know about Duff Goldman, one thing we do know for sure is that he adores his daughter...and bananas too.