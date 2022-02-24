Costco Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Baileys-Flavored Dessert

With St. Patrick's Day less than a month away, it's no surprise that brands are bringing back classic flavors for the holiday. Cold Stone Creamery will have Lucky Charms Ice Cream available for purchase throughout the month of March, and of course, it's a bright green color. Fans of the Shamrock Shake can expect its return at McDonald's every year. But if you don't want bright green ice cream, there's another dessert at Costco that you can pick up this year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

According to a press release Mashed received, you can expect to see Baileys Chocolate Lava Cakes at some Costco stores in the United States beginning next week. This isn't the only Irish Creme product you can find this year, but Dunkin's Irish crème flavor swirl isn't winning over customers, judging by the reviews on Reddit. Hopefully, Baileys lovers won't be disappointed with these lava cakes, which the press release suggests having instead of a nightcap.