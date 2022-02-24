Costco Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Baileys-Flavored Dessert
With St. Patrick's Day less than a month away, it's no surprise that brands are bringing back classic flavors for the holiday. Cold Stone Creamery will have Lucky Charms Ice Cream available for purchase throughout the month of March, and of course, it's a bright green color. Fans of the Shamrock Shake can expect its return at McDonald's every year. But if you don't want bright green ice cream, there's another dessert at Costco that you can pick up this year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
According to a press release Mashed received, you can expect to see Baileys Chocolate Lava Cakes at some Costco stores in the United States beginning next week. This isn't the only Irish Creme product you can find this year, but Dunkin's Irish crème flavor swirl isn't winning over customers, judging by the reviews on Reddit. Hopefully, Baileys lovers won't be disappointed with these lava cakes, which the press release suggests having instead of a nightcap.
What's in this Baileys Chocolate Lava Cake?
Wondering where the Baileys Irish Cream is in this lava cake? The molten center of the cake is made with "real Baileys Irish cream" flavor, according to the press release sent to Mashed, and the cake itself is made with Belgian chocolate. The Baileys Chocolate Lava Cake is made by the company La Vie Gourmand, and each box of lava cakes comes with eight cakes. Plus it's super easy to make them; all you'll need to do is pop a cake in the microwave for 20 seconds and you'll get decadent chocolate with a gooey center.
The press release says that this lava cake is currently in stores in Northern California, the San Diego area, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. But if you're not in one of those states, don't worry. You can find another dessert from La Vie Gourmet in Costco stores nationwide. Keep an eye out for the Death by Chocolate dessert that comes in a mason jar (via Facebook), and if only lava cake will satisfy your craving, try this molten chocolate lava cakes recipe.