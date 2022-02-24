Ordering Starbucks From Target Will Soon Be Easier Than Ever

Many of us know the feeling of the "Target effect," and leaving with a few items more than you planned to buy. The store's welcoming atmosphere, its gold mine "dollar" section, its way of comforting those in need of some retail therapy, are all calculated attempts at drawing us in and keeping us shopping.

Even when Target first partnered with Starbucks in 1999 (via Target's Corporate site), a new marketing strategy was born. Shoppers could order a coffee and wander aimlessly through the store, all the while succumbing to perceived deals and unique finds that are simply too good to pass up. Yeah, we've all been there.

As most businesses do, Target's Starbucks partnership has undergone its own changes throughout the years, from offering exclusive deals to the Target-only dark chocolate Frappuccino in 2017. Now that the pandemic has gifted us with curbside pickup at Target, it's only fitting that this drive up convenience will now also be extended to Starbucks orders placed through the store as well.