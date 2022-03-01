Here's What Was On Curtis Stone's Plant-Based Menu At The SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are one of Hollywood's most important and anticipated nights. Some of the biggest celebrities from television and movies attend the glamorous event every year, and this year's event, the 28th annual fete, was no exception. On hand were Michael Keaton, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Helen Mirren, the cast of "Squid Game," and many more.

Unlike the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards are a dinner affair, and this year, the chef with the intimidating task of feeding the elites of the entertainment world was Curtis Stone of "Crime Scene Kitchen." The 46-year-old Melbourne, Australia, native is more than just a television personality. He has serious cooking credentials. The Michelin-starred Stone (who got the honor for his restaurant Maude), trained in elite London and New York restaurants, and has earned several awards, as well as a James Beard Nomination, for his Los Angeles restaurants (per Star Chef).

Stone created, and with a large team of assistants, executed a delicious and beautifully Instagram-worthy menu for the roughly 700 attendees of the star-studded event held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Stone told People magazine that his menu emphasized fresh, local ingredients and plants, although salmon was also an option. Inspired by Southern California's plentiful produce, Stone wanted his menu to reflect the region's locally grown bounty. He partly achieved this by cooking them all [the vegetables] differently" and showcasing "lots of different technique[s] on the plate."