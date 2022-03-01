Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her Tip For 'Perfect' Cacio E Pepe

The dish "Cacio e Pepe," which translates to "cheese and pepper," is a wonderfully simple dish for those who just can't get enough fresh ground pepper in their lives. The late Anthony Bourdain was a huge fan of the humble dish and in an episode of "No Reservations" filmed in Rome, Bourdain declared Cacio e Pepe "the greatest thing in the history of the world," (via Bravo).

Giada De Laurentiis shows her fans how to make this tasty dish of shells and cheese, though it's usually made with spaghetti. She also shares a pro tip you won't want to miss. In the brief TikTok video, the celebrity chef starts by cooking medium shell-shaped pasta in salted water. As the pot boils, she starts her sauce by toasting "LOTS" of freshly ground pepper in a frying pan with some butter. Then she adds a ladle full of water from the boiling pasta. After adding the cooked pasta to the sauce, De Laurentiis adds a lot of grated Parmesan cheese and tosses it all together.

Now for the important part: Turn off the heat under the frying pan before you add the grated cheese. This is the secret to "perfect" Cacio e Pepe, she points out. Note that, at one point, De Laurentiis refers to the cheese both as Parmesan and as Pecorino Romano. Because these cheeses are similar, we're assuming the seasoned chef has made it both ways and either would work just fine.