This Starbucks Barista's Creation Was Called 'Battery Acid In A Cup'

Just when you start to think the internet may finally be warming up to the idea of adding coffee to a Starbucks lemonade (or maybe not), an adventurous drinker throws a curveball with yet another divisive drink. Reddit has been sent into a frenzy over a certain Kiwi Starfruit Refresher from Starbucks, except this time, the person in question decided to add a shot of affogato-style espresso to the drink. While this concoction may be "mid-day happiness" for the proud owner of the beverage, Reddit is not having it. "Mid day medieval torture," one user thinks is a more apt term for the concoction.

"I almost threw up when I drank nitro cold brew with lemonade. This seems next level," one Redditor shares, while others jokingly suggest that the drink makes them want to throw up and is the stuff of nightmares. Funnier yet, someone calls the drink "battery acid in a cup" and wonders, "did the plastic start decaying after you took this pic, OP?"

While the user isn't alone in finding that the green and brown-colored liquid looks like battery acid, this is hardly the first time such comparisons have been made to a Starbucks drink. In fact, it seems like Redditors aren't a fan of Kiwi Refreshers in the first place, let alone one with added coffee in it.