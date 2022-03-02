Jennifer Garner Pays It Forward With A 'Little Act Of Kindness' At Starbucks
Jennifer Garner has long been called America's sweetheart, a moniker that suits her well because she is just that nice. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who has anything negative to say about Garner. "Juno" director, Jason Reitman told the Hollywood Reporter, "She's unabashedly sincere in a way that you just don't see anymore."
The mom of three who made her name as Sydney Bristow on the hit show "Alias" has a deep sense of community and taking care of the people around her. Garner surprised frontline health care workers and first responders in January 2022 with cookies, sharing the video on social media of herself personally delivering the treats and saying thank you. But what has us gushing over her today is how she demonstrated a "little act of kindness" at Starbucks, and in the process, encouraged others to do the same.
Per People, Garner paid for the coffee of the customers in line behind her at Starbucks and gave the employee behind the register enough money to tip the baristas brewing and crafting everyone's caffeine fix.
Garner holds community close to her heart
Garner could be heard saying in a video she posted on her IG stories, "May I please have a mint tea grande? If I give you this to pay for the people behind me, and then this for you guys. So, that's for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Thank you and pass it on," (via People). We can imagine those in Starbucks at that moment feeling the kindness bubbling over.
The actor captioned the video with: "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness." Amen to that! But these acts of kindness seem to be the result of having a mom who taught her daughter the importance of looking out for others. "The Adam Project" actor's mom, Patricia, told Southern Living in 2015, "We weren't raising a celebrity; we were raising a daughter." And that down-to-earth sentiment defines Garner, who told the publication, "I feel so fortunate to have grown up in a place where people look out for each other. Community is the one thing people crave most, and it's hard to come by. I grew up with such an excess of it that now wherever I go, the first thing I do is build my group." And if there is anyone who can create those good vibes that come with it, it's Garner.