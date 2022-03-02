Jennifer Garner Pays It Forward With A 'Little Act Of Kindness' At Starbucks

Jennifer Garner has long been called America's sweetheart, a moniker that suits her well because she is just that nice. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who has anything negative to say about Garner. "Juno" director, Jason Reitman told the Hollywood Reporter, "She's unabashedly sincere in a way that you just don't see anymore."

The mom of three who made her name as Sydney Bristow on the hit show "Alias" has a deep sense of community and taking care of the people around her. Garner surprised frontline health care workers and first responders in January 2022 with cookies, sharing the video on social media of herself personally delivering the treats and saying thank you. But what has us gushing over her today is how she demonstrated a "little act of kindness" at Starbucks, and in the process, encouraged others to do the same.

Per People, Garner paid for the coffee of the customers in line behind her at Starbucks and gave the employee behind the register enough money to tip the baristas brewing and crafting everyone's caffeine fix.