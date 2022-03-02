This Is Molly Sims' Favorite Fast Food Chain - Exclusive

No matter who you are or the lifestyle you lead, chances are there's a fast food order that lingers in the back of your mind. Whether you need something quick or you need to satisfy a craving, that go-to order is always at the ready. For model and Hood Cottage Cheese celebrity representative Molly Sims, her favorite fast food chain and order are more than that as she explained to Mashed in an exclusive interview. For Sims, the order that springs to mind is one that's also a little nostalgic.

Sims was born and raised in Kentucky where she had "a very Southern mom," and those Southern roots definitely play into her choice of fast food. "It's funny because my mom had a love of food. She grew up on a farm. Her mom and dad were very close to us. She was always very into a magazine called 'Southern Living.' Very Southern — casseroles, dishes, cakes," Sims said. While she still loves many Southern dishes, there's one specific place she and her family turn to for a quick and delicious meal.