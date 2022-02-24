Molly Sims Puts Hood Cottage Cheese On Everything - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell us about the intersection of your modeling career and food?

The first real intersection was growing up in Kentucky and having a very Southern mom. It's funny because my mom had a love of food. She grew up on a farm. Her mom and dad were very close to us. She was always very into a magazine called "Southern Living." Very Southern — casseroles, dishes, cakes. She was a great, incredible baker. That love of food, and biscuits, and the tradition through baking with her family, definitely was very much a part of my life. She was very into doing traditions, like making something [for] Valentine's, or Easter, or Christmas. She definitely celebrated through food.

My mom makes this spinach casserole. It is the single best spinach casserole, besides her red velvet cake, and her biscuits. Actually, my grandmother's biscuits were better than hers. She had a spinach casserole and it's totally like Americana. It's cheddar, a block of American cheese, like what you put in queso. Cottage cheese, flour, butter, salt. You put it in a Crockpot and you let it sit.

It is the single best spinach casserole you will ever eat. It's really, really simple. That's one thing that I absolutely still make. I grew up with it. There was an amazing red velvet cake. I grew up with cornbread, and tomatoes and cottage cheese. I grew up with biscuits, and breads, and homemade cookies, and coconut cakes. My aunts and my family made a book of all of their recipes. It's amazing. It's all of her sisters and her brothers and everyone. She makes a chocolate sheet cake. She was probably a better baker than a cook, but she had definitely her certain things.

I think my real love of food from different cultures came through modeling, living in New York city, living in Paris and Italy and Germany. Through that, and also traveling to India and Thailand, I got exposed at quite a young age with all the different cultures and all different types of food. My palette grew from being very Southern, to having culturally experienced a lot of different things.