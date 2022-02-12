Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing Their Favorite Custom Orders On Reddit

There's no denying Chick-fil-A's popularity. Bringing in about $11.3 billion in annual sales (via Restaurant Business Online), the fast food chain definitely knows how to deliver what their customers want. But, while their spicy chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets are certainly crowd-pleasers, die-hard Chick-fil-A fans know that even the tastiest food can still be made just a little bit better. And that's where secret menu hacks come in. Some fans prefer to make simple adjustments, such as adding buffalo sauce to a regular spicy chicken sandwich to make it even more flavorful, while others have found that blending a cookie into their favorite Chick-fil-A milkshakes can make it even more delicious, according to Spoon University.

However, it would appear that no one knows how to hack the Chick-fil-A menu better than the employees themselves. Most workers are entitled to a free meal during their shifts, and quite a few of them use this opportunity to get a little creative with their favorite menu items (via The Chicken Wire). Recently, one Chick-fil-A worker decided to take to social media to ask their fellow employees about their favorite way to mix up the menu. "What was the most bizarre custom-made employee meal you've had/taken??" they asked the Subreddit.